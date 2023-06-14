Actress Sreeleela’s birthday posters unveiled by makers of Guntur Kaaram, Bhagavanth Kesar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:40 AM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: Sreeleela is the busiest actress in Tollywood currently. The young actress grabbed a lot of opportunities after her energetic screen presence and performance alongside Ravi Teja in her last film Dhamaka. The actress now has multiple opportunities in her hand and most of them are alongside star heroes.

The current big budget and star hero projects in Sreeleela’s account are Bhagavanth Kesari (with Balakrishna), Guntur Kaaram (with Mahesh Babu), and Ustaad Bhagat Singh (with Pawan Kalyan). The other movies of Sreeleela are Aadikeshava (with Panja Vaisshnav Tej), Boyapati Rapo (with Ram Pothineni), Nithiin32 (with Nithiin), and VD12 (with Vijay Deverakonda).

Today is Sreeleela’s birthday and on this occasion, the makers of the actress’s upcoming films released the birthday posters. Sreeleela looks traditional in the posters of Bhagavanth Kesari and Guntur Kaaram. The look from Guntur Kaaram is similar to that of Anushka Shetty from Mirchi. Sreeleela looks completely modern and energetic in the birthday poster of Boyapati Rapo.

It is a great sign to Sreeleela’s career that she has 7 to 8 films in the very beginning with just an experience of 2 movies. This is all because of the actress’s efforts and the ease with which she plays her roles. Wishing her a happy birthday and many exceptional performances in future.

