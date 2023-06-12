| Ravi Tejas 73rd Film Announcement Is On The Way

Ravi Teja’s 73rd film announcement is on the way

Ravi Teja has the pan-Indian movie Tiger Nageswara Rao in his account currently. He also announced another film with a young filmmaker.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:08 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: Ravi Teja has the pan-Indian movie Tiger Nageswara Rao in his account currently. This film’s production is going at a quick pace. Meanwhile, Ravi Teja announced another film with a young filmmaker. Ravi Teja’s 73rd film is going to be announced today.

Karthik Gattamneni, a well-known young cinematographer in Tollywood, made his debut as a director with Nikhil Siddhartha’s Surya Vs. Surya. Since then, he has not picked up the megaphone again. Now he joined hands with the mass maharaja, Ravi Teja.

The actor’s next film is going to be a mass action one, as per the sources. Even the posters that have been released so far to announce the updates hint at the same.

Karthik Gattamneni has already finished the first schedule of this film in Poland. Later, the actor continued with Tiger Nageswara Rao. Now the mass maharaja is getting back to the sets of his 73rd film.

Today, the makers of this film, People Media Factory announced that the title will be officially revealed this evening with a video glimpse. This title announcement video is going to be action-packed.

Anupama Parameswaran is playing the female lead in this film.