Tiger Nageswara Rao’s first look in Telugu to be launched by Venkatesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

By Kiran

Hyderbad: Tiger Nageswara Rao is the upcoming film of Ravi Teja. The mass maharaja will be seen in the raw and rustic looks for the first time in his career. The film is going to be released on October 20 this year for Dussehra.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is based on the release life story of the nationwide notorious thief of Stuartpuram. The film was shot mostly in the coastal Andhra. So far the makers haven’t released any look of Ravi Teja from the film.

The first look of Ravi Teja as Tiger Nageswara Rao will be grandly launched by multiple superstars in different languages on May 24. So far the makers announced the list for all languages except Telugu and today that was also made. Venkatesh lent his voice to the introduction of Tiger Nageswara Rao in Telugu.

Karthi in Tami, Shiva Rajkumar in Kannada, Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam, and John Abraham in Hindi are going to introduce Tiger Nageswara Rao in their respective languages.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is written by Srikanth Vissa and directed by Vamsee. Abhishek Agarwal Arts produced the film.

