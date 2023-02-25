Adani Scam: Kavitha reiterates demand for JPC

She also asked why central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Reserve Bank of India were silent

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday reiterated the party’s demand for a joint parliamentary committee to probe the controversy over the Adani Group’s financial dealings in the wake of the Hindenburg Research report.

In a tweet, Kavitha pointed out that the market value of the LIC shareholding in the Adani Group of companies had for the first time dropped 11 per cent lower than the purchase price.

Asking why the Narendra Modi government had to tell lakhs of middle class families who had invested in LIC, she also asked why central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Reserve Bank of India were silent.

Value of LIC holding in #Adani drops 11% lower than purchase price. What does the Modi Govt have to say to the lakhs of middle class families invested in #LIC ? Why is #CBI #ED #RBI silent or are they meant only for political witch hunting. @BRSparty demands JPC on #AdaniScam https://t.co/4Lbdd9XhJ6 — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) February 25, 2023

Where they meant only for political witch hunting, she asked, repeating the BRS demand for a JPC on the Adani scam.

In January, Kavitha had pointed out that the fall and fluctuations in the LIC and SBI after the report on the Adani Group were worrisome. She had then requested union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the SEBI to not only initiate recovery measures but also have a conversation with millions of investors and dependent households who had started facing the brunt.