Adarsh clinches State Open Prize Money Chess Tournament

Sriram Adarsh Uppala.

Hyderabad: Sriram Adarsh Uppala won the State Open Prize Money Chess Tournament organised by Pragathi Chess Foundation at Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology (GRIET), Bachupally, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Adarsh secured victory in the tiebreaker ahead of Amitpal and Divith in second and third places respectively, who were all tied with 4.5 points each in the fifth and last round.

Results: Final Round: 1. Divith Reddy Adulla (4.5) drew with Amitpal Singh (4.5), 2. Sriram Adarsh Uppala (4.5) bt Ritesh Maddukuri (3.5), 3. Nanditha V(4) drew with Anupam M Sreekumar (4), 4. Kandi Santosh Sai Karthik (4) bt Ishaan Kandi (3), 5. Durga Kathika Lellapalli (4) bt Sri Shiva Tejo Karthikeya (3), 6. Samhita Pungavanam (3.5) bt Vedant A Agarwal (3.5), 7. Himanish Srivatsa A (3) lost to Mahendar B (4); Final Placing: 1. U Sriram Adarsh (4.5), 2. Amitpal Singh (4.5), 3. A Divith Reddy (4.5), 4. Anupam M Sreekumar (4), 5. B Mahendar (4), 6. V Nanditha (4), 7. M Srikar Rao (4), 8. Kandi Santosh Sai Karthik (4), 9. S Jaideep Reddy (4), 10. Durga Karthika L (4).