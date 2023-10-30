Adit, Navya clinch titles at U-13 children chess tournament

R Adit Kumar and S Navya clinched boys and girls titles in under-13 division of the children chess tournament organised by Pragathi Chess Foundation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:08 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

R Adit Kumar and S Navya clinched boys and girls titles in under-13 division of the children chess tournament organised by Pragathi Chess Foundation

Hyderabad: R Adit Kumar and S Navya clinched boys and girls titles in under-13 division of the children chess tournament organised by Pragathi Chess Foundation held at GRIET Engineering College, Bachupally, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Adit recorded 5 points to emerge winner in under-13 boys event ahead of Santosh Kumar A and Arul Norottam Shinde, who registered 4.5 points each to finish at second and third places respectively. In the girls division, Navya S scored 4.5 points to clinch the title ahead of Payyavula Lahari and Akshara Sreehitha with 4 and 3 points respectively.

Results: U-13: Boys : 1. Adit Kumar R (5), 2. Santosh Kumar A (4.5), 3. Arul Norottam Shinde (4.5), 4. Thota Jovenktaraman(4), 5. Mannan Shaik (4); Girls : 1. Navya S (4.5), 2. Payyavula Lahari (4), 3. Akshara Sreehitha D (3), 4. V Chandrik (3), 5. V Sridhar Hamsini (3); U-11: Boys: 1. Jaikeerth Maram (5), 2. Surya Akhil Lellapalli (5), 3. Tarun Karthikeyan (4), 4. Krish Ryan Krishna (4), 5. Jayaditya Chepuri (4); Girls: 1. Nehasanvi Chitalangi (4), 2. Sai Susheela R (4), 3.Tanvi Kakarala (3.5), 4. Keerhti G (3.5), 5. Lopamudra Aadya A (3); U-9: Boys: 1. S Harshith Reddy (5), 2. Saathvik Chakravarthi R (5), 3. Aarudh Reddy T (5), 4. Itish Kothari (4), 5. Shanmukha Vasudeva A; Girls : 1. Dia Parthasarthy (4), 2. Srivarshini Tanmyi T(4), 3. Githa Akshara T (3), 4. T Sahasra (3), 5. Ishita Bhuvi B (3); U-7: Boys: 1. Maneesh Reddy Lingam (4), 2. Masanam Charvik (4), 3. Ram Ruthvik (4), 4. S Shriyan Ram (4), 5. Arjun Kasam (4); Girls: 1. V Samiksha (4.5), 2. Humpy B (4), 3. Rishika Janga (3.5), 4. B Jayaswi (3), 5. Thrishika Patnaik (2.5).