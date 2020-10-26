Adele sings on ‘Saturday Night Live’ after all

Adele said in an Instagram post announcing her hosting spot.

Washington: Despite multiple assurances that she would focus on acting during her appearance as host on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ English singer-songwriter Adele burst into song several times during a spoof on reality dating series ‘The Bachelor’ about half an hour into the show.

According to Variety, the skit found the 32-year-old songstress, who was introduced as her superstar self, interrupting every bachelor-dating scenario by bursting into solo-with-pianist versions of one of her hits — ‘Hello,’ ‘Set Fire to the Rain,’ and others – to the annoyance of the other women.

The skit concludes with her breaking up a final scenario by breaking into a brief but full-voiced finale of ‘Someone Like You,’ walking out into the studio the small, audience as they whooped and cheered. “Catch me next week on ‘Love Island’!” she shouted with a smile at the end.

Adele said in an Instagram post announcing her hosting spot, “I am beside myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuses myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.” (The fast-rising R&B singer H.E.R. was indeed excellent during her two performances.)”

“During her opening monologue, Adele had even said that she wouldn’t sing on the show, explaining that her long-awaited follow-up to her blockbuster 2015 album ’25’ isn’t finished, “and I’d rather put on some wigs, have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens!”