Adequate fertiliser stocks available in district: Nizamabad Collector

Nizamabad: There is no fertiliser scarcity in Nizamabad district for Yasangi crops as the district has nearly 53,770 metric tonnes according to the district collector C Narayana Reddy.

Speaking at a review meeting on Saturday, Reddy said the district administration brought required fertiliser stocks for Yasangi crops for the January month.

He said nearly 33,270 metric tonnes fertilisers were available with the traders, 11,000 metric tonnes stock with PACCS and another 3,000 metric tonnes with others, 6,500 metric tonnes with MARKFED. He also said the Urea stock was to the tune of 30,000 tonnes.

Narayana Reddy informed that additional fertilisers stocks were also arriving through railway racks to the district. There is no scarcity for DAP and complex fertilisers in the district, but farmers should utilise required fertilisers according to their requirement.

DCO Simhachalam, JDA Mekala Govind, DM Marketing Ranjith Reddy and other officials participated.

