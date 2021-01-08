Adhere to traffic rules, truck drivers told

Officials asked the truck drivers to follow the guidelines as per the Telangana Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act and advised the truck owners to do a background check while employing drivers adhering to the security guidelines listed in the Act.

Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad Police on Thursday conducted an awareness programme on road safety and traffic rules for truck drivers and transporters. Shamshabad ACP V Bhaskar who conducted the session on drunk driving, overloading, driving by unauthorised persons and booking cases under the section of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the vehicle owners and violators of road safety.

Officials asked the truck drivers to follow the guidelines as per the Telangana Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act and advised the truck owners to do a background check while employing drivers adhering to the security guidelines listed in the Act.

The Shamshabad Police, as a preventive measure had recently issued notices to the truck owners under section 149 CrPC to prevent any cognizable offences. “All truck owners should make sure their vehicles are parked at areas earmarked by the authorities concerned. Trucks should not be parked beside the National Highways, State Highways, ORRs and the service roads,” the ACP said.

Drivers were instructed not to park their vehicles at crowded places and also avoid road blockage and traffic congestion. The police said only drivers with a valid driving licence must be employed.

“If any driver is caught without a driving licence during the police checking, action will be initiated against the truck driver,” the senior official said adding all relevant documents of drivers and cleaners must be verified.

The Cyberabad Police further said truck drivers should not consume liquor and drive and it was the responsibility of the vehicle owners to ensure the staff was not resorting to illegal activities.

