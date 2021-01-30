Adilabad AIR programme head felicitated

Sumanaspati brought recognition to lifestyle, festivals and cultures of the district.

Adilabad: Authorities, employees and listeners of All India Radio-Adilabad station felicitated the programme head S Sumanaspati Reddy who was going to retire from services of the public broadcaster on January 31, here on Friday evening.

V Rajeshwar, director of the station and Kendre Rameshwar, programme executive officer and senior announcer Durva Bhumanna recalled contributions of Sumanaspati to the station.

Rajeshwar opined that the programme head brought an identity to the station by introducing various special programmes and entertaining all sections of the society. He added that Sumanaspati was a dedicated and sincere officer of the public broadcaster.

Sumanaspati said that he was content to work with the station for eight years. He opined that Adilabad district had many artistes and poets. He expressed gratitude to those who extended their cooperation to him during his stint. He stated that he would cherish memories and accounts with the people and places of the district forever.

Meanwhile, District Central Cooperative Bank Chairman Baluri Govardhan Reddy felicitated Sumanaspati with a shawl in the station on Saturday. He was all praise for the programme head for introducing the authentic slang of Adilabad district in the programmes of the broadcaster. He observed that Sumanaspati brought recognition to lifestyle, festivals and cultures of the district. He added that the head had strived hard for preserving oral traditions and folklore of aboriginal tribals.

