Adilabad: Parents kill daughter for inter-religious relationship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:50 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Adilabad: In an inhuman incident, a man and his wife brutally murdered their 21-year-old daughter by slitting her throat for reportedly falling in love with a youngster belonging to another religion at Nagalkonda village in Narnoor mandal on Friday.

The woman was found dead in a pool of blood and a knife used for killing her was at her body. She reportedly eloped with the youngster a a month-and-a-half ago. She was living with him in neighboring Maharashtra. She was brought back by local police when her parents lodged a missing complaint recently.

Narnoor Inspector Prem Kumar and Ravi Kiran inspected the scene of the crime and made inquiries into the incident.