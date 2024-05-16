Adilabad: Polls over, but internal bickering continues in Congress

Srinivas Reddy accused Sujatha and Sanjeeva Reddy of accepting bribes from Shankar to indirectly support the BJP candidate, thus deceiving the activists and leadership of the Congress.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 16 May 2024, 06:09 PM

Adilabad: Internal bickering in the Congress, which had come to the fore during Assembly polls and the Lok Sabha polls, is still continuing.

The party’s nominee for Adilabad Assembly segment Kandi Srinivas Reddy and his followers alleged that two leaders Gandrath Sujatha and Alluri Sanjeeva Reddy duped the activists of the party by colluding with BJP MLA Payal Shankar in the Lok Sabha polls.

Srinivas Reddy accused Sujatha and Sanjeeva Reddy of accepting bribes from Shankar to indirectly support the BJP candidate, thus deceiving the activists and leadership of the Congress.

Addressing pressmen on Tuesday, Srinivas Reddy said he would disclose evidence establishing the agreement between the two leaders and Shankar soon.

He challenged Sujatha and Sanjeeva to give their clarification. Congress activists would teach a lesson to those who work against the party, he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and followers of Srinivas Reddy burnt flex posters of Sujatha and Sanjeeva Reddy on Wednesday.

They accused the two of joining hands with the BJP and cheating on the Congress. Santosh Rao, a leader, alleged that the two leaders caused a great loss to the party by working in favor of the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha polls.

Sujatha, Sanjeeva Reddy and two others including DCC president Sajid were suspended for anti-party activities during the Assembly polls.

However, they were taken back into the party as part of efforts to strengthen the party by lifting the suspension recently.

This had drawn the ire of Srinivas Reddy and his supporters. The party is learnt to have stayed the decision revoking their suspension.

An NRI, Srinivas Reddy had contested on a Congress ticket from Adilabad Assembly segment and ended up in the third spot securing 47,724 votes. He was initially with the BJP, but shifted loyalties towards the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls.