Adilabad SP promises all support to tribal students

Adilabad: Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier said that the Police Department was doing its bit for improving access of tribal students to education. He visited the interior Keshavguda in Boath mandal and interacted with locals on Thursday and distributed prizes to winners of a volleyball tournament held recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Warrier stated the police officials were going the extra mile to provide education to the tribal students dwelling in the isolated habitations of the district. He cited sponsoring of Television set by the police department for pupils of Keshavguda and surrounding hamlets recently. He said that he was content with the gesture.

The IPS officer advised locals to encourage their children to pursue higher education and to become engineers and doctors. He urged them to make their village as a model habitation. He said that he would lay a special focus on Keshavguda and five other villages. He assured that he would create a library for the tribal students soon.

Interacts with students

The SP interacted with the pupils and tried to assess their learning abilities by posing certain questions. He checked their text books and study material. He advised them to perform well in academics and to bring recognition to their parents and native places. He added education was crucial for growth of a person and region.

Tours remote villages by bike

The head of the district police force drew attention of many touring the remote Linguguda, Jaithuguda, Naguguda and Mahaduguda by motorbike and attempted to mingle with the locals. He is learnt to have assured the tribals to improve connectivity facility of the villages with the help of officials concerned.

Boath Inspector M Nailu, Sub-Inspector Raju, Special Branch Sub-Inspector Mesram Chandrabhan, Bazarhathnoor SI P Uday Kumar, elders of the village and Sarpanch Kova Kishan were present.

