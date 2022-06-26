Adilabad: Woman delivers in RTC bus, newborn gets lifetime free transportation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:55 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Officials of TSRTC congratulate a woman at a primary health centre in Gudihathnoor mandal centre on Sunday.

Adilabad: A tribal woman gave birth to a baby boy while travelling in a bus of Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation (TSRTC) from Utnoor to Chandrapur of Maharashtra at Mankapur village in Gudihathnoor mandal on Sunday.

Madavi Rathnala delivered a baby boy when she was commuting by the bus at Mankapur village at around 11.35 pm. Conductor Gabbar Singh rushed her to a primary health centre in Gudihathnoor. Medical condition of both the new mother and newborn was learned to be safe. Adilabad TSRTC Depot manager Vijay and divisional manager Madusudan congratulated Rathnala and handed over fruits.

Vijay said that the newborn would be offered a lifetime free transport facility as per instructions of the Corporation managing director VC Sajjanar. He commended the conductor and driver of the bus for helping the woman to have hassle-free delivery. He said that staffers of the Corporation were passenger-friendly and journey in buses was safer than any other modes of transit.