Adilabad’s Bela shivers at 9.4 degrees C

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:03 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

File photo

Adilabad: Several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district witnessed biting cold weather conditions on Tuesday.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Adilabad district recorded an actual minimum temperature of 11.7 degrees C, while Bela mandal saw the lowest minimum temperature by 9.4 degrees C. Kumram Bheem Asifabad’s actual minimum temperature was gauged to be 13.8 degrees C. Sirpur (U) mandal witnessed the lowest minimum temperature by 10.4 degrees C.

Meanwhile, Nirmal district registered a minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees C. Pembi mandal had the lowest minimum temperature by 11.0 degrees C. Mancherial district saw a minimum temperature of 16.3 degrees C. Bheemini mandal recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 14.8 degrees C, making life difficult for elderly and children.