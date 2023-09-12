TS role model to country in health, medical fields: Indrakaran Reddy

Indrakaran Reddy said Telangana had become a role model to the country in the field of health and medical by offering quality medical services to the public.

Minister Indrakaran Reddy addresses a gathering after inaugurating an Arogya Mahila centre in Laxmanachanda mandal headquarters on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said Telangana had become a role model to the country in the field of health and medical by offering quality medical services to the public. He formally inaugurated an Arogya Mahila centre in Laxmanachanda mandal centre on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy narrated how the health and medical sector underwent a sea change post formation of Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao not only fulfilled the dream of students to become doctors, but helped the poor to get quality healthcare facilities by establishing a medical college in every district. Primary health centres, once known for tacky facilities, were transformed in the last nine years, and the credit goes to the efforts and innovative schemes introduced by the Chief Minister, he said.

People were able to find medical services on par with corporate hospitals with the advent of medical colleges in every district. As part of the initiative, a medical college was being set up in Nirmal district. The Chief Minister would formally inaugurate classes at the institute soon.

Later, he along with Collector K Varun Reddy inaugurated a quality control circle in Nirmal and sub-division office of the Panchayat Raj department in Dilawarpur mandal. He earlier laid foundation stone to developmental works on the premises of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Devarakota in Nirmal.

Local legislators took part in the similar events held in their respective Assembly constituencies across erstwhile Adilabad district.