BRS to greet Priyanka Gandhi with black balloons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 04:34 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will be greeted with black balloon protests by the BRS if she is invited for the launch of the government scheme for supply of LPG cylinders at Rs.500 in the State, BRS MLC K Kavitha said here on Saturday.

Addressing a media conference along with a host of other leaders, Kavitha questioned in what capacity Priyanka Gandhi would be invited to the government programme in the State. She pointed out that the public meeting held by the Congress at Indravelli in Adilabad district, close on the heels of an official programme, would amount to misuse of public money.

Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was frequently flying to Delhi by chartered flights, she wanted to know the cost involved in his Delhi trips. The Chief Minister had initially turned down the official convoy. But the convoy was back in his entourage now. They had become a source of traffic worries for the general public in the city.

The convoys were adding to traffic jams. While the BRS regime wanted decentralisation of the administration, the Congress government was back to the centralised system.

The Praja Vani programme, which was launched with much fanfare, had become a one-day affair. The Chief Minister did not take part in the programme after attending it on the inaugural day.

She made it clear that the BRS would go all out in making the government implement all its guarantees and promises given to the people if it failed to put them into implementation within 100 days. The people of the State were keen on treading once again the path laid out by BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, she said.