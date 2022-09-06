Admissions open for MANUU distance programmes

Published Date - 05:44 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has received permission from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to offer three more postgraduate courses-MA History, MA Hindi and MA Arabic. These courses will be offered through the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE).

According to the MANUU, as per guidelines of UGC, students can now simultaneously enroll themselves in any two programmes.

The university is offering admissions to MA (Urdu, Hindi, Arabic, English, History and Islamic Studies), BA, BCom, Diploma in Teach English and Journalism & Mass Communication and certificate course in proficiency in Urdu through English & Functional English for 2022-23 session July, 2022. The last date for submission of online application form and payment of admission fee is October 20 and 31 respectively.

The e-prospectus and online application forms are available on the website manuu.edu.in/dde. For further details, applicants can contact student support unit helplines 040-23008463 or 040-23120600 (extension 2207 & 2208) and toll-free no. 18004252958 or visit the university website.

Candidates can also contact any of the MANUU regional centres/sub-regional centres located at New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Patna, Darbhanga, Bhopal, Ranchi, Srinagar, Amravati, Hyderabad, Jammu, Nuh, Varanasi and Lucknow.