ADP joins hands with Akshaya Patra to provide 9 lakh meals to 37,000 govt school students across India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 05:55 PM

Hyderabad: ADP, a global leader in human capital management, announced a collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation to provide 9,00,000 meals to 37,000 children studying in government schools across India.

This initiative under Tarang – ADP India CSR Program, is aimed at feeding these children for one entire month, underscoring ADP’s enduring commitment to community service and social responsibility, a press release said.

Vijay Vemulapalli, General Manager and Managing Director, ADP India, said, “Feeding children is not just about providing meals, it’s about nourishing their dreams and futures. By ensuring that children have access to nutritious meals at least once a day, we believe that we are also supporting their education and well-being.”

Sujnan Venkatesh, Senior Vice President and Head of HR, ADP Pvt. Ltd, added, “Together, we are not just providing meals; we are fostering hope and opportunity for thousands of children.”