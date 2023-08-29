Advanced GroHair & GloSkin clinic launched at Gachibowli

It's comprehensive range of hair treatments encompasses both clinical and non-clinical approaches, including Percutaneous FUE Hair Transplan, , PRP Pro+, LASER Hair Therapy, Advanced GroHair Cosmetic System, and more, all of which are fully approved by the US-FDA.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:09 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Gro Hair

Hyderabad: To meet the surging consumer demand, Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic announced its 23rd branch in Gachibowli.

A press release said the clinic places importance on delivering superior service, cutting-edge technology, and accessible wellness solutions for hair regrowth. The brand aspires to establish a network of 100 clinics by 2024.

The clinic also offer skin treatments such as Hydrafacial, Q Switched Laser, Chemical Peel, Botox, Fillers, Thread Lift, Full Body Laser, Face PRP, Warts Removal, and others.

Dr. Y Sathyanarayana Raju, Prof & HOD of General Medicine & Geriatrics, NIMS, actor Ravi Varma, Saran Vel J, Brand Owner & Managing Director, Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic; along with the franchise owners Harinya Gowni, Sridhar Purushotham and Dr. Radhika Reddy Yadati, and staff, were present.