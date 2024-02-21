Afghanistan Government permits girls’ enrollment in state medical institutes

Girls in 7th Grade and Above Unable to Attend Classes Since Afghan Caretaker Government Took Over in August 2021

By IANS Updated On - 21 February 2024, 10:58 AM

Kabul: The Afghan caretaker government has allowed girls graduating from 12th grade to get admission to state-owned medical institutes, the media reported.

“The enrolment of girls who graduated from 12th grade has started in state-run medical institutes in Kapisa, Parwan, Panjshir, Wardak, Ghazni, Paktika, Logar, Khost, Badakhshan, Paktia and Bamyan provinces,” the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported on Tuesday without giving further details.

Since the Afghan caretaker government took over power following the withdrawal of US-led forces in August 2021, girls from 7th grade and above cannot attend classes until further notice, Xinhua news agency reported.