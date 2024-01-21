Indian plane not involved in Afghanistan aircraft crash, say officials

The clarification came against the backdrop of reports from Afghanistan that an Indian plane was involved in the crash.

By PTI Updated On - 21 January 2024, 03:30 PM

New Delhi: Indian officials on Sunday said that an Indian plane was not involved in a crash in Afghanistan amid reports that an aircraft from India met with an accident there last night.

A senior official said that a Moroccan-registered DF 10 aircraft was involved in the crash in Afghanistan.

The unfortunate plane crash that has just occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is a Moroccan registered small aircraft. More details are awaited. — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) January 21, 2024

Another official said the aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan last night was not that of an Indian carrier.

