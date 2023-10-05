After a lull, train services resume in Kharagpur-Bhadrakh route

Balasore: Train services in the Kharagpur-Bhadrakh section of South Eastern Railway, which was hit because of land slip below the tracks following persistent rainfall between Balasore and Haldipada stations, resumed with “speed restrictions” from Thursday, an official said.

In all, 23 trains were cancelled due to the land slip near Amara bridge at Haldipada on Wednesday, officials said, adding that services resumed from Thursday with controlled speed near the affected site.