Some trains diverted due to pre non-inter locking works; deets inside

Due to Pre Non-Inter locking Works between Rampur hat and Charta Stations for commissioning of third line in Howrah Division of Eastern Railway, some trains are being diverted

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Representational image.

Visakhapatnam: Due to Pre Non-Inter locking Works between Rampur hat and Charta Stations for commissioning of third line in Howrah Division of Eastern Railway, some trains are being diverted.

Accordingly, train no 22503 Kanyakumari -Dibrugarh Vivek express leaving Kanyakumari on August 31 will run diverted route Andul, Howrah, Katwa, Bandel, Azimanganj, New Farakka. However, for the convenience of passengers, additional stoppages are provided at Howrah, Badnel, Nabadwip Dham, Katwa, Azimganj and Jangipur Road.

In the return direction, train no 22504 Dibrugarh – Kanyakumari Vivek express leaving Dibrugarh on Aug. 27 and September 5 will run on the diverted route New Farakka, Azimanganj, Katwa, Bandel, Howrah, Andul. However for the convenience of passengers additional stoppages at Jangipur Road, Azimganj, Katwa, Nabadwip Dham, Badnel, Howrah.

Also, train no 12514 Guwahati – Secunderabad superfast express leaving Guwaahati on Aug. 31 will run diverted route New Farakka, Azimanganj, Katwa, Bandel, Howrah, Andul. However, for the convenience of passengers additional stoppages are provided at Jangipur Road, Azimganj, Katwa, Nabadwip Dham, Badnel, Howrah.