After CBI, ED conducts raids in liquor policy case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:03 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

The ED swung into action based on the First Information Report (FIR) issued by the CBI. The ED swung into action based on the First Information Report (FIR) issued by the CBI.

Hyderabad: A few weeks after conducting raids at the houses of those allegedly involved in the liquor policy case in New Delhi by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Lucknow in connection with the same case.

The ED swung into action based on the First Information Report (FIR) issued by the CBI.

Separate teams from ED conducted simultaneous raids at the houses of at least half a dozen persons including a Hyderabadi resident Arun Ramachandra Pillai whose names were figured in the First Information Report (FIR) issued by the New Delhi unit of CBI.

Pillai is residing at Eden Gardens at Sushee Realty in Kokapet in Hyderabad. In all, the CBI mentioned the names of 16 persons including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the FIR registered on August 17, 2022.

After registering the FIR, the CBI conducted searches at the house of Sisodia, Pillai and others and seized crucial documents.