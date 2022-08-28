| Why Are The Cbi And Ed Conducting Raids Only In Non Bjp Ruled States

Why are the CBI and ED conducting raids only in non-BJP ruled states?

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:09 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

Hyderabad: Consider this. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searches or Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids were conducted in only in non BJP-ruled States during the last few months and no such raids were reported in the BJP ruled States, despite several instances of corruption surfacing involving the politicians belonging to the BJP. Why would the central agencies raid selective raids only. It’s anybody guess.

The searches and raids were conducted at rice mills, godowns, residencies, commercial establishments of leaders and their associates belonging to other parties. In a few cases, the timing of raids trigger apprehensions about the political motivations. Let’s take a look now about what the central agencies are doing.

For instance, in Bihar, CBI raids were conducted at 25 locations, in connection with a case filed on May 18 against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members in a jobs-for-land case booked in 2008-09 when he was Railways Minister.

The raids were conducted hours before Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was due to face a trust vote in the State Assembly duly after parting ways with BJP and joining hands with RJD, Congress and Left parties.

Sharing an image of India’s map dotted with the States in which CBI or ED raids were conducted, TRS leader P Vishnuvardhan Reddy tweeted “See a pattern? In the last 13 months, the CBI and ED raided only non BJP ruled States. Because BJP States are all ruled by cousins of Raja Harishchandra,”

Leaders of opposition parties have been raising objections over the BJP-led Central Government’s undemocratic and misuse of Central probe agencies with vested and political interests.

Industries Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao had in June had tweeted asking how many CBI or ED raids were conducted on BJP leaders or their family members in the last eight years.

He had further asked whether all BJP leaders were close relatives of Raja Satya Harishchandra.

The opposition parties criticism and objections over Central Government’s misuse of Central probe agencies bears significance as no searches or raids were conducted at BJP leaders offices or residencies despite serious allegations against them.

The BJP Government in Karnataka is embroiled in corruption charges in education department, contractors associations accusing the leaders of demanding 40 percent commission, school managements associations making similar allegations regarding renewal of certifications.

Though, these charges were being levied by different sections not a single CBI or ED raids was conducted or reported in Karnataka.

Similarly, in Meghalaya, BJP Vice president Bernard N Marak was arrested by police for allegedly running a brothel from his farmhouse at Turk. After absconding for many days, he was arrested recently arrested in Uttar Pradesh.

Details of CBI or ED raids in the last few months:

Punjab: In January, CBI raids were conducted in 40 godowns with the help of CRPF. Samples of wheat and rice were collected to ascertain the quality of stocks. The godowns reportedly belonged to commission agents, who had supported the farmers agitation in New Delhi. The raids were conducted without informing the State Government.

Rajasthan: In July, CBI raids were conducted at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasen Gehlot’s residence at Jodhpur. He is a fertilizers trader and was questioned by ED in alleged fertilizers scam. The raids are outcome of the protests against ED questioning Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Maharashtra: CBI raids conducted at 12 places, including DCP Raju Bhugpal and ACP Sanjay Patil in connection with Mumbai Police Commissioner Parab Bir Singh’s allegations that the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh wanted the police department to collect Rs.100 crore from bar owners in Mumbai.

Kerala: In August, ED raids were conducted at residencies of five accused in the Rs.312 crore fraud in the CPI-M controlled Thrissur based Karuvannur Cooperative Bank.

Chattisgarh: In July, ED raided the premises of jewelleries and cloth merchants in Raipur, Durg and other districts. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had said after change in Maharashtra Government, the ED, CBI and IT would focus on Chattisgarh and Jharkhand.

He had even asked as to how many searches were conducted by ED, CBI or IT at BJP leaders offices during the last 8 years.

Jharkhand: In May, CBI raids were conducted at former Jharkhand Sports Minister Bandhu Tirkey in connection with financial irregularities in conducting the 34th national games in 2011. Turkey had joined the Congress in 2020.

West Bengal: In July and August, multiple raids were conducted at different locations in Kolkata and Birbhum district in connection with cattle smuggling case in the State. The places of Abdul Karim Khan, a local TMC leader were searched.

Later, searches were conducted at a rice mill owned by Sukanya Mandol, who is daughter of Anubrata Mandol – TMCs Birbhum district chief.

This was followed with a raid at the former SSC Chairman and present North Bengal University’s Vice Chancellor Subiresh Bhattacharya in connection with irregularities in teacher recruitment scam.

Delhi: CBI raided Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia residence and 20 other places after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a probe into Delhi Government’s Excise policy.

