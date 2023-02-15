Agniveer recruitment rally: Army Recruiting Office Secunderabad releases notification

The selection test is for Agniveer intake for the recruiting year 2023-24 under the Agnipath Scheme for all districts of Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:03 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Army Recruiting Office Secunderabad on Wednesday released a fresh notification regarding the Agniveer recruitment rally inviting online applications from unmarried male candidates.

The selection test is for Agniveer intake for the recruiting year 2023-24 under the Agnipath Scheme for all districts of Telangana. Online application dates are from February 15 to March 15 and online exam dates will be from April 17.

For the recruiting year 2023-24, the recruitment of Agniveers will be carried out in two phases. While in phase 1, an online computer-based written examination will be conducted, phase 2 will see a recruitment rally. Candidates can apply through www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Selection in the Indian Army is said to be fair and transparent. “At no stage, any bribe is to be paid to anyone for selection or recruitment in the Indian Army. Candidates should not fall prey to unscrupulous persons posing as recruiting agents,” the notification said.