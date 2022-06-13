Agriculture, bathroom fittings products from Oriplast are appreciated in Indian market

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:16 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: Oriplast is a well-known company in India for manufacturing PVC & PE Pipes. Let us tell you that this company has been working since the year 1965. Recently, during a media interaction, the company’s Director H V Agarwal said that modern products of Agriculture and Bathroom fittings were launched by his company, which are getting a very good response in the market.

In states like Punjab, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, the sales of Oriplast products have increased significantly. During the conversation, Oriplast officials said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a lot of health awareness among the people, so the company has made better efforts to keep the toilets clean and spotless by modernising the sanitary and bathroom fitting products. Like in the olden days, heavy drapery was used in the bathroom and now it has been replaced by sliding windows.

Most of India’s area is agricultural, that’s why the company has included innovative products in the agriculture sector as well. Borewells or tube wells are one of the major sources of potable groundwater for all. These pipes are used for the construction of tube wells and borewells as per IS 12818 as well as for lowering pumps inside it to draw water from underground. UPVC pipe has successfully and effectively replaced traditional piping materials by being more flexible, non-corrosive and economical.

The present products by Oriplast in the agriculture sector are much stronger and more flexible than before. For this reason, it is useful for a long time. Almost all the products of agriculture are very light in weight, due to this the cost and labor of their transportation is also greatly reduced. Due to the smooth inner surface, thus discouraging bacterial activity and therefore clean.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .