Kerala Agriculture Minister meets Thummala

Published Date - 3 February 2024

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswar Rao on Saturday informed his Kerala counterpart P Prasad that moves were afoot for developing Telangana into a model agriculture hub.

As part of the initiative as many as 20 startup companies were taken up under a pilot project and 15 of them were in their initial stages. Prasad, accompanied by his Principal Secretary for Agriculture, B Ashok, called on Nageswar Rao at the latter’s chambers in the Secretariat.

Both had an elaborate exchange of views on the prospects for mutual cooperation and support in the field of agriculture and allied sectors. They also discussed the farm sector reforms and programmes in implementation in both the states.

M Raghunandan Rao, Agriculture Secretary and B Gopi, Director of Agriculture also took part in the meeting.