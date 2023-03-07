aha and Mythri Movie Makers launch teaser of ‘Sathi Gani Rendu Ekaralu’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Hyderabad: The much-awaited teaser of the aha Originals movie, ‘Sathi Gani Rendu Ekaralu’, is out now, and it promises to be a unique roller coaster ride of emotions, laughter, and unexpected twists. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with aha, the movie will be released on March 17, exclusively on aha platform.

Featuring ‘Pushpa’ fame Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari in a never-seen-before role, ‘Sathi Gani Rendu Ekaralu’ boasts an ensemble cast, including Vennela Kishore, Bithiri Sathi, Mohana Sree Suraaga, Raj Tirandasu, and Aneesha Dama among others. ‘Sathi Gani Rendu Ekaralu’ promises to be a refreshing take on the rural life genre, with its unique storyline and unexpected twists.

A comedy film, it revolves around the lives of Sathi (Jagadeesh Prathap), who lives in Kollur village in Sangareddy. His life takes a drastic turn after a fateful accident that changes everything. The movie offers a glimpse into the stories of the land and lives in rural areas, with unexpected twists and turns that keep the audience hooked until the very end. The teaser offers a glimpse of Vennela Kishore, who is seen in a never-seen-before avatar, leaving the audience wanting more.

Speaking about the movie, producer Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers said, “‘Sathi Gani Rendu Ekaralu’ is one of our favourite scripts that we have created with a lot of passion. As storytellers, we always strive to bring something new and unique, and we are excited to present this movie to the audience, in collaboration with aha on March 17.”

Director Abhinav Danda added, “This is a story close to my heart, and it was a challenging yet fulfilling experience to bring it to life on the screen. The movie speaks to the audience about the importance of life and how unexpected events can change our perspectives.”