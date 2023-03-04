Sudheer Babu, Mama Mascheendra Parasuram look out

Sudheer Babu’s dressing and sitting style in his forthcoming venture 'Mama Mascheendra' grabs the attention and he appears in a salt-and-pepper look here. The third look as DJ will be out on the 7th of this month.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:55 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hyderabad: Actor Sudheer Babu is all set to entertain his fans in a character with three different shades in his forthcoming venture ‘Mama Mascheendra’ being directed by actor-filmmaker Harshavardhan and produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

The first character poster of Durga, an obese man, already received a good response and today, the makers came up with a second surprise by releasing the character poster of Parasuram. Sudheer Babu’s dressing and sitting style grabs the attention and he appears in a salt-and-pepper look here. The third look as DJ will be out on the 7th of this month.

Sonali Narang and Srishti of Srishti Celluloid present this bilingual movie being made in Telugu and Hindi languages. Billed to be an action entertainer with an innovative concept, the film stars some noted actors.

Chaitan Bharadwaj renders soundtracks, while PG Vinda handles cinematography. Rajeev is the art director.