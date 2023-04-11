aha ‘Telugu Indian Idol 2’ to host Oscar winner Chandra Bose as special guest

aha has just announced that Oscar-winning Telugu lyricist Chandra Bose will join as a special guest on ‘Telugu Indian Idol 2’.

Hyderabad: aha has just announced that Oscar-winning Telugu lyricist Chandra Bose will join as a special guest on April 14 and 15 for ‘Telugu Indian Idol 2’. Chandra Bose, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the Telugu film ‘RRR’, will support and cheer for the Top 9 contestants.

As the soul of music, lyrics play an integral role in any composition, and Chandra Bose’s work has been celebrated worldwide. His contributions to the Telugu film industry have been immeasurable. His presence on ‘Telugu Indian Idol 2’ is a testament to his love for music and unwavering support for new talent. Joining Chandra Bose will be Telugu playback singer Rahul Sipligunj, the voice behind ‘Naatu Naatu’.

In a statement, Chandra Bose expressed his excitement at being a part of the show and his eagerness to witness the next generation of Telugu music talent. “Music is my life, and I am delighted to see the next generation of musicians set to take Telugu music to the next level. For the episode’s best performer, I will be giving away the pen that I used to write the lyrics for ‘Naatu Naatu’. I hope this serves as a token of inspiration for all the contestants and encourages them to continue pursuing their passion for music.”