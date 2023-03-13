CM KCR congratulates RRR team for ‘Naatu Naatu’ Oscar win

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao specially congratulated lyricist Chandrabose, who is a native of Challagarige village in Chityala mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:55 AM, Mon - 13 March 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated the RRR movie team for winning the prestigious Oscar award in the category of Best Original Song. He said a Telugu film winning the most coveted award on the world stage was a matter of pride for all the people of Telugu and India.

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao extended his wishes to music director MM Keeravani, lyricist Chandrabose, director SS Rajamouli, singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kalabhairava, actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr, choreographer Prem Rakshit, film producer DVV Danayya and other technical team members who were part of the composition. He specially congratulated lyricist Chandrabose, who is a native of Challagarige village in Chityala mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, for bringing the earthiness of Telugu language closer to the hearts of people world-wide, through his son.

“The words used in the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu song reflected the culture of Telangana, the taste of the Telugu people and diversity in their lifestyle,” he said. He expressed happiness that Telugu films were being made in a way that was not inferior to Hollywood in terms of production values and technology.

The Chief Minister said with the Oscar award, the reputation of Telugu film industry which has strong roots in Hyderabad, has spread across the world. He termed the award as a matter of pride for not only Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, but also for Telugu and Dravidian languages as well as the entire country on the world platform.

“It is a festival day for the Telugu film audience all over the world. I am happy that the Telangana government’s efforts for the growth of the Telugu film industry are yielding greater results,” he added.

On this occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that the State government was supporting the development and expansion of the Telugu film industry by giving special incentives and support especially during the Covid pandemic. He wished that the Telugu film industry would continue the same trend in the future with the spirit of the Oscar award and make more films with diverse stories that reflect people’s lives.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, S Niranjan Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, V Prashanth Reddy, and several others have extended their wishes to the RRR movie team.