Chandrabose gets appreciated by the SCL, Society of Composers and Lyricists

Celebrating the Oscar 2023 nomination for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' in the category of the best original song, the Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL) appreciated and awarded Chandrabose today.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:37 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Chandrabose, the master lyricist behind the song ‘Naatu Naatu’, is living the best moments of his life ever since the song from ‘RRR’ made its way into the Oscar nominations for this year.

Chandrabose has already bagged a lot of applause from many Hollywood writers (especially lyric writers), music composers, filmmakers, and other celebrities. He has also received a few awards, including the Golden Globes. Now, Chandrabose is just a few steps away from holding an Oscar in his hands. Meanwhile, the Indian lyricist enjoys adding one more accolade to his list.

Celebrating the Oscar 2023 nomination for ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ in the category of the best original song, the Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL) appreciated and awarded Chandrabose today. The lyricist shared this proud moment with a picture on Twitter. The picture shows Chandrabose holding the certificate of appreciation from the SCL along with the award.

Chandrabose will be shining on the red carpet of the Oscars ceremony in a few hours, along with his music composer MM Keeravani and the singers of ‘Naatu Naatu’, Kaala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj.

This can be the greatest honor ever for the man who contributed a lot to Indian cinema, particularly Telugu cinema, with his writings, carrying the responsibility and the pride on his shoulders passed down by legends like Veturi Sundararama Murthy and Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry.