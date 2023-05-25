aha unveils the riveting trailer of ‘Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu – Chapter 1’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:40 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu OTT platform aha is all set to captivate audiences again with the trailer launch of ‘Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu – Chapter 1’, an engaging Telugu dark comedy film. The film is scheduled for release on May 26, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in a tale of resilience and determination.

The movie deals with compelling story of a father’s relentless efforts to protect his daughter in the face of challenges and opposition within a small Telangana village. This intriguing narrative, skillfully blending humour and drama, promises to enthrall viewers with its unique plot and heartfelt performances.

The trailer launch event witnessed noteworthy personalities from the film industry, including Anudeep, Satya dev, Anish Kuruvella, Hanu Raghavapudi, Venky Kudumula, and Sri Suhas, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the film.

Check out the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4EAOXbLCvY

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and helmed by director Abhinav, ‘Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu – Chapter 1’ features the exceptional Jagadeesh Pratap Bhandari, renowned for his outstanding performance in the blockbuster film ‘Pushpa’, in the lead role. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including the versatile Vennela Kishore, the humorous Bithri Sathi, the talented Mohana Sree Suraaga, the charismatic Raj Tirandasu, and the talented Aneesha Dama, among others, who bring their immense talent and charisma to the screen.

Jagadeesh expressed his excitement about the film, and said, “I am thrilled to be a part of ‘Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu – Chapter 1’, a film that seamlessly blends dark comedy with emotional depth. Collaborating with such a talented cast and crew is an absolute honour, and I am confident that audiences will thoroughly enjoy this engaging and light-hearted story.”