Aha’s Honeymoon is unconventional and funny

The 6-episode series brings to light the experience of newlywed couple

By | Published: 6:14 pm

After giving the audience a festival bonanza this Diwali with 5 back-to-back successful releases, 100% Telugu OTT platform Aha is continuing the entertainment ride with yet another new release this Friday, a web series titled Honeymoon.

Riding on the resounding success of Pavan Sadineni-directorial web series CommitMental, the streaming platform released Honeymoon today.

Honeymoon, an Aha exclusive web series, is a humorous, relatable and unconventional take on adventures of a couple after arranged marriage. The 6-episode long series explores the journey after the “Happily Ever After” of a newlywed couple as they discover hidden facets and unravel little secrets about each other.

Jointly produced by Sakkath Studio and Kannada superstar Dr Shivraj Kumar, Niveditha Shivrajkumar under the banner of Shrimuthu Cini Service, Honeymoon brings to light the expectations and stages of emotions every newly-wed experiences in a fun yet emotional manner.

Starring Kannada film industry sensations Nagabhushana and Sanjana Anand as the lead pair, Honeymoon is all about the magic of falling in love as you deal with each other’s ups and downs. As the actors slip in perfectly into the roles of Praveen and Tejaswini, the viewers are sure to find themselves in this story that will take them to the Honeymoon and back.

The sensational Payal Rajput unveiled a post-release glimpse on her social media and called the show an “exciting and a fun watch”.