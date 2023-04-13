Ahead of ‘Shaakuntalam’ release, Vijay Deverakonda pens heartfelt message for Samantha

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's camaraderie wins over internet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Image: Instagram

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s mythological drama film ‘Shaakuntalam’ is all set to hit the big screens on Friday. Ahead of the release, the actor’s ‘Kushi’ co-star Vijay Deverakonda has penned a heart-warming note, sending her his best wishes.

Calling Samantha a ‘fighter’, the ‘Liger’ actor wrote, “Sammy, You are so full of love, always wanting to do right, spread cheer, still giving your everything for each shot in a film as if your entire career depends on it. The world might never know what a fighter you have been the past 1 year, always trying to put a smile and your best foot forward for your teams, films and fans even though your body needs a break, needs rest. I wish you all luck for #Shaakuntalam tomorrow. Your will and the love of millions will always keep you safe. It will all be well. Love always, Viay.”

Overwhelmed with the heartening note, Samantha replied, “At a loss for words.. Really needed this. Thank you, my hero!!”

Helmed by Gunasekhar, ‘Shaakuntalam’ is a cinematic adaptation of Kalidasa’s classic play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi; and is also be available in 3D. Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta and Kabir Bedi among others, will be seen in pivotal roles.

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda will co-star in the upcoming rom-com ‘Kushi’. After ‘Mahanati’, this is the pair’s second movie.