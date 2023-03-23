Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s ‘Kushi’ movie release date has been announced

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's 'Kushi' is going to be released on September 1 this year, as per the announcement made by Mythri Movie Makers today.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha are very close in industry. They both acted together in Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Mahanati’. Since then, many Telugu audiences have felt that Vijay and Samantha should act together in a full-length movie featuring them as the leads. Director Shiva Nirvana fulfilled that wish with the announcement of the film ‘Kushi’.

The film was actually planned to be released in December last year. But due to other commitments and Samantha’s illness, the production of ‘Kushi’ got postponed. Now it’s time to celebrate the love story again. The makers of ‘Kushi’ announced the release date for the film officially today.

‘Kushi’ is going to be released on September 1 this year, as per the announcement made by Mythri Movie Makers today. The makers also released an elegant poster to make this announcement. The poster features Vijay Deverakonda as a BSNL employee and Samantha as a housewife. But what creates interest in the poster is the difference in their worlds. Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha are seen in different setups in the poster.

The makers too mentioned the same on the poster: “Two worlds will meet on September 1, 2023.” So is ‘Kushi’ a love story between a young man and a married woman? Or are Vijay and Samantha going to be seen as a beautiful married couple? Why are their worlds different if they are married? All these interesting questions will be answered on September 1 in theaters.

‘Kushi’ is going to be released at the pan-Indian level in multiple languages. Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the music for the film. Dinesh is the cinematographer, and Prawin Pudi is the editor.