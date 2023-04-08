Shaakuntalam ticket bookings are open on BookMyShow

Shaakuntalam is being promoted currently by the team on a huge scale.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:21 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

By Kiran,

Hyderabad: Shaakuntalam is Samantha’s latest film, which is set to be released on April 14 in theatres worldwide in multiple languages. Shaakuntalam is inspired by the play Abhignyaya Shakuntalam, written by Kalidasa. The film reflects one of the epic love stories from Indian film. Credit goes to director Gunasekhar for taking up such a story to tell to the younger generations. Samantha needs to be equally credited for accepting such a challenging role and playing it with excellence.

Shaakuntalam is being promoted currently by the team on a huge scale. The film unit, including Samantha, Gunasekhar, producers Neelima Guna and Dil Raju, and the lead actor Dev Mohan, recently promoted the film in Kochi and Mumbai. The team is trying to make the film reach to the public in different languages.

With just a week left until the release of the film, the makers of Shaakuntalam made ticket bookings available today on the online platforms. Shaakuntalam ticket bookings are currently open on the Book My Show app. Paytm and PVR will also add the bookings on Monday to their platforms.

Shaakuntalam is impressive with its Disney-like set-up so far in the trailer and the other promotional material. Samantha too said in the promotions that the film will give audiences a unique experience of the fantasy world. This fantasy world can also be experienced in 3D.

https://twitter.com/vamsikaka/status/1644619433279889408/photo/1