Ahsaas Channa marks birthday filming ‘Half CA’ season 2

In 'Half CA,' Ahsaas plays Archie Mehta, highlighting the struggles, aspirations, and complex lives of CA aspirants navigating their challenging path to becoming Chartered Accountants.

By IANS Updated On - 5 August 2024, 03:29 PM

Mumbai: Actress Ahsaas Channa, who is known for her roles in ‘Girls Hostel’, ‘Kota Factory’, ‘Mismatched 2’, and ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, is spending her 24th birthday working on the upcoming season of the OTT show ‘Half CA’.

‘Half CA’ delves into the challenges and experiences faced by Chartered Accountancy students in India.

The actress told IANS: “I love that it’s a working birthday. It’s obviously special doing what you’re passionate about on your birthday. I’ve also made this belief that if I’m shooting on my birthday, I’ll have a busy rest of the year. Doing everything I enjoy about my work on my birthday is the perfect celebration for me.”

In ‘Half CA’, Ahsaas portrays the role of Archie Mehta, shedding light on the struggles, aspirations, and intricate lives of CA aspirant students as they navigate the demanding journey to becoming Chartered Accountants.

Born on August 5, 1999, Ahsaas is the daughter of Punjabi film producer Iqbal Singh Channa and actress Kulbir Kaur Badesron. She completed her graduation in psychology from Mumbai University.

Starting her career at a young age, Ahsaas appeared as a child artist in films such as ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, ‘My Friend Ganesha’, and ‘Phoonk’. She has also been featured in television shows like ‘Savdhaan India’, ‘Crime Patrol’, ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’, and ‘CID’.

Recently, Ahsaas has made a significant shift to OTT platforms, with her projects resonating well with the young-adult audience.

Her collaborations with TVF have been particularly well-received, earning praise for her performances.