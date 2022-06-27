AI and ML useful in processing of biomedical signals, says IIT Kharagpur Prof Sudipta Mukhopadhyay

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:55 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Warangal: Professor Sudipta Mukhopadhyay of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) would play a key role in the processing of biomedical signals. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of an online faculty development programme on “Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning for Medical Signal and Image Analysis” on Monday, he said that the programme would provide a solid conceptual background in advancements in signal processing techniques and their application to research areas focused on Processing of Biomedical signals. “This FDP introduces various AI & ML algorithms for signal classification of various biomedical signals and research strategies to be adopted for effective & efficient processing of acquired biomedical signals,” he said.

The NIT and the Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science in Warangal are jointly organising the programme from June 27 to July 6 in hybrid mode (both online and offline).

According to the programme coordinator Prof T Kishore Kumar the Kits students were working on a Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) project on application of AI & IoT for designing portable knee joint healthcare monitoring systems worth Rs 40 lakh. “In collaboration with NITW, Prof K Ashoka Reddy and Dr Jothi Prabha of KITSW , I submitted the DST projects worth Rs 1.5 crore,” he said. “This programme illustrates the usefulness of AI and ML in biomedical signal analysis for development of modules related to health care,” he said.

Prof K Ashoka Reddy in his presidential remarks said the programmes will be helpful in implementing multidisciplinary and holistic education where medical and engineering come closer to solve real time problems using AI and ML. The participants were from the NIT, KITS, IITs/NITs/IIITs and industries. “Academicians in the concerned field from IITs/NITs/IIITs have been invited to deliver lectures for this two- week programme. Sixty participants shortlisted from numerous requests received,” he said and advised that the faculty participants make use of this technical platform for updating their research skills to design real world projects and to improve their critical thinking.

Associate Professor and Head ECE Dr M Raju, FDP Co-coordinator B Krishna Sandeep, all the deans, all the heads, 115 faculty, staff and Associate Professor of Chemistry and Head, Dr D Prabhakara Chary were present.