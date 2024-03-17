AI Days 2024 to kick off in Hyderabad from March 30

17 March 2024

Hyderabad: More than 2,000 IT professionals, researchers, startups and students will be taking part in AI Days 2024 conference scheduled for March 30 and 31. With a line-up of over 70 speakers from across the globe, the conference paves the way for Hyderabad to become the AI Capital.

Swecha, along with multiple partners, is organising the conference with the motto of ‘AI4Society’ at JNTU-Hyderabad.Experts from various fields – Information Technology, Healthcare, AgriTech, FinTech, Semiconductors, EduTech and various startups – will take part to discuss the way forward in building AI for the betterment of society, a press release said.

Speakers from companies including Google, Facebook (Meta), Microsoft, Qualcomm, Micron, Ozonetel, Tech Vedika, DigiQuanta, Arka MediaWorks among others will be part of discussions. During the conference, a Telugu AI Voice Assistant will be launched.

The AI assistant will enable farmers, frontline healthcare workers, sanitation workers and others to access AI using their own voice in their mother tongue, it said. Another project that will be launched during the conference is a high performance distributed super computer.

The project connects tens of thousands of computers across Telangana and transforms them into a combined supercomputer, to run intensive AI/ML applications, it added. Register for the conference at https://aidays.io/register/.