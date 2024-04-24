| Modi Likely To Address Rallies On April 30 May 34 In Telangana

Modi likely to address rallies on April 30, May 3,4 in Telangana

On May 3, he would address a rally in one of the assembly constituencies falling under the Warangal Lok Sabha and on the next day he would address rallies in Narayanpet and Vikarabad assembly constituencies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 06:25 PM

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address poll rallies in the State on April 30, and May 3 and 4. According to party sources, Modi would address a rally in Andole under the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency on April 30 and on the same day he would address IT professionals at Serilingampally.

The party is making elaborate arrangements for the Prime Minister’s rallies.