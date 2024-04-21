Mentoring in the age of AI

-By Viiveck Verma

Mentoring is a profound paradigm of guidance. It involves long-term relationships and wisdom that are attained from experience and shared through intimate channels, as opposed to more structured processes of guiding an individual. In the age of artificial intelligence, this approach of deep and sustained engagement between the mentor and the mentee has encountered both challenges and possibilities.

Since AI to a large degree has changed the landscape of learning, where the most intimate of questions can be handled by a chatbot which can give you bite-sized advice or point you towards relevant resources, typing in queries might appear more logistically prudent than taking the pains of building a robust relationship with advisory benefits.

However, I argue that mentoring is here to stay and in times of the emergence and possible dominance of AI, it has acquired new specificities as well as a redefined relevance. Let us analyse.

Personalised Approach

One essential way to understand how AI functions in the present scenario is to note that AI aids human activity and does not supplant it.

Therefore, it is not “mentoring vs AI” but mentoring with AI that is beset with difficulties and possibilities. This conceptual clarity is necessary for us to understand what mentoring can mean in today’s times. The relevance of mentoring is that it can help individuals navigate circumstances and develop skills that go beyond what technology can offer, which at the same time can also be aided by technology.

Accordingly, mentoring in the age of Al brings forth a vast range of benefits that can radically transform traditional models of mentorship.

The synergy of human experience and artificial intelligence offers opportunities for enhanced learning, accentuated career development, and personalised effective guidance. In fact, one major notable advantage of this phenomenon is the ability to provide personalised learning experiences. Al can seamlessly analyse individual styles of learning, preferences and other particularities to tailor mentoring programmes accordingly.

For example, it could appraise a mentee’s skill gaps, suggest relevant resources and curate the specific learning path based on real-time progress. This personalised approach can ensure that mentees receive continuous assessment and targeted guidance, accelerating their progress in a way that the human constraints of traditional mentoring do not allow for.

Knowledge Transfer

Furthermore, AI-enabled platforms can facilitate efficient knowledge transfer. Mentors can easily leverage intelligent systems in a bid to curate and share relevant information, ensuring that mentees have instant access to the latest insights and developments in their field.

This not only bolsters and expedites the learning process but also enables mentees to comfortably stay abreast of relevant industry trends, powerfully contributing to their professional development.

Moreover, Al, as briefly discussed earlier, enables mentors to track and measure progress effectively and through data analytics, mentors can gain insights into mentees’ performance, identifying areas of improvement and potential success.

This data-driven approach ends up enhancing accountability, allowing mentors to provide constructive feedback based on tangible evidence, something which was a difficulty in the more informal and subjective domain of traditional mentoring. For instance, an Al system could generate performance metrics, showcasing a mentee’s achievements and highlighting areas that require attention.

Easy Connect

Al-driven mentorship platforms can also excel in facilitating global collaboration. It is significant that geographical constraints are minimised as virtual mentorship becomes more accessible and popular. Mentors and mentees from vastly different parts of the world can connect easily through Al-powered mechanisms, fostering diverse perspectives and accelerating cultural exchanges.

This not only broadens the horizons of the mentees but also dramatically enriches the mentoring experience for both parties. Very importantly, Al can optimise mentor-mentee matching processes, the failure of which used to result in problems in the older models of mentorship.

Now, advanced algorithms can consider various factors such as skills, personality traits and career goals to create optimally beneficial mentorship pairings.

This can ensure that the mentor-mentee relationship is built on compatibility, vastly increasing the likelihood of a successful and productive collaboration. For example, an Al algorithm might identify a mentor with expertise in a specific niche that aligns with a mentee’s career aspirations, enhancing the relevance and efficacy of the mentorship. In addition to this, Al can play a crucial role in fostering innovation within mentorship programmes.

By analysing trends, emerging technologies and industry disruptions, Al can guide mentors and mentees to explore new possibilities and stay ahead of the curve.

This forward-thinking approach keeps the mentorship process dynamic and responsive to the ever-evolving professional landscape. Another allied benefit lies in the potential for scalability. Aldriven mentorship programs can accommodate a larger number of participants without compromising the quality of guidance.

The Downside

Challenges obviously abound in this domain as well, a major one being the potential erosion of the human element. As technology becomes more integral, there’s a risk of reduced personal connection between mentors and mentees and a lack of emotional intelligence and empathetic understanding may hinder the development of essential soft skills.

Another challenge is the possibility of mentors struggling to keep up with the latest technological advancements, impacting their ability to guide mentees effectively in emerging fields. Additionally, ethical concerns can be around data privacy and security since Al-driven mentoring involves collecting and analysing personal data. Finally, there’s the risk of perpetuating biases in Al algorithms, which could lead to unfair or discriminatory outcomes in mentorship recommendations.

Therefore, striking a balance between the benefits of Al and maintaining the ethical and human aspects of mentoring poses a complex challenge. Proactive engagement and continuous learning become imperative for mentors to stay relevant. Robust safeguards are necessary to protect individuals’ sensitive information from misuse or unauthorised access.

The benefits of mentoring with AI are extensive but need to be considered in the same vein as the caveats of the same. It amplifies the impact of mentorship by personalising learning experiences, optimising mentormentee pairings, providing avenues for global collaboration, and promoting innovation. As technology continues to advance with every passing day, embracing Al in mentoring is not just an option but a strategic imperative to navigate the complexities of the modern professional landscape.

Ultimately, finding the equilibrium between human intuition and Al capabilities is instrumental for effective mentoring in the age of Al.

(The author is Founder & CEO, Upsurge Global, Advisor & Adjunct Professor, EThames College, and Strategic Advisor and Venture Partner, SilverNeedle Ventures)