AICC appoints MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud as new TPCC president

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 05:58 PM

Hyderabad: The Congress has appointed MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president much against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recommendations. Currently, the Chief Minister is holding the position of TPCC president as well.

Political observers say that the AICC had sent a clear message to the state leadership through the appointment of Mahesh Kumar Goud. Though Revanth Reddy had supported Mahesh Kumar Goud’s (BC community leader) elevation, he is learnt to have strongly pitched for MP Balram Naik or Government Whip Adluri Laxman for the party high command post.

However, considering the recent developments, especially a few unilateral decisions by Revanth Reddy, the party high command appears to have sent the message loud and clear.

“This is Congress party. The high command definitely stamps its authority. It will monitor the State unit’s affairs through proper channels and Mahesh Kumar Goud’s appointment is one such move,” opined a senior leader from Gandhi Bhavan.

Mahesh Kumar Goud has earlier worked as All India Youth Congress General Secretary and has close contacts in New Delhi. It may be recalled that the Chief Minister along with his cabinet colleagues had flown to New Delhi quite a few times over the appointment of TPCC president and cabinet expansion.

After disturbances surfaced within the party in filling up the nominated posts, the high command took its own time and assessed different factors.

Finally, after deliberating with a few senior leaders, a BC leader was appointed as the new TPCC president. However, AICC Spokesperson Madhu Yaskhi Goud, who was also a strong contender for the post, got a raw deal.

More so, the Telangana Congress leaders point out two dimensions into the Mahesh Kumar Goud’s elevation from TPCC working president into TPCC president.

Since the local bodies elections are fast approaching, the high command wanted to strike a social balance in appointment. A few sections, including minorities and BCs are a bit disappointed over not getting due representation in filling up of nominated posts, cabinet berths and others.

Further, the Congress had promised to offer 42 per cent reservations to BCs in the local bodies. As appointing a new BC Commission, conducting BC census and extending 42 percent reservation to the community, is challenging, the high command to control the community leaders apprehensions through Mahesh Kumar Goud’s appointment.

Now, that a BC leader is appointed as the new TPCC president, the Congress can approach the people in the ensuing local bodies’ elections, said another leader from the State unit.