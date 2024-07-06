AIMA 17th National meet commences in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 07:37 PM

Hyderabad: The All India Malayalee Association (AIMA) 17th National meet began in the city on Saturday.

The AIMA National President Gokulam Gopalan who hoisted the association’s flag to mark the commencement of the meet, said associations like AIMA were needed to unite and help the Malayalees, more so the pravasis who were in dire straits.

General Secretary P N Sreekumar welcomed and presented the working report, while treasurer R K Sreedharan presented the accounts. Chairman Babu Panicker, KR Manoj Prema Menon and other National leaders also spoke.

Later there was a brainstorming session for the delegates and invitees and families from 27 States by motivational speaker Rajiv Alunkal. On Sunday, there will be a public meeting followed by presentation of Akshara Mudra award and citation to renowned writer and dramatist Soorya Krishnamoorthy.

This will be followed by a musical nite by famous singers Anwar Sadat and Reshma Raghavendra at Satya Sai Nigamagamam.