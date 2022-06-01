AIMIM (Inquilab) booked for announcing Rs 1 cr bounty on Nupur Sharma’s head

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:49 AM, Wed - 1 June 22

Nupur Sharma. ANI Photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have booked a case against a little known city based political party AIMIM (Inquilab) which announced a bounty of Rs 1 crore on BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s head for her alleged derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammad.

AIMIM (Inquilab) party president Qavi Abbasi had announced a reward of Rs 1 crore on anyone who makes disrespectful and derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammed. “Earlier I kept a bounty on Wasim Razvi and now on Nupur Sharma,” said Abbasi.

The BJP national spokesperson is in the midst of a controversy after making certain comments against Prophet Mohammed during a show on a private television channel on Friday. A case was booked against Nupur Sharma, in Mumbai while in Hyderabad complaints were made at different police stations.

