Air Commodore Jagannath takes over Command of AFA Begumpet

Air Commodore Hrushikesh Jagannath was commissioned in the flying branch of the Indian Air Force in 1995 and he is a Qualified Flying Instructor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 06:14 PM

Air Commodore Hrushikesh Jagannath took over the command as Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station Begumpet on Monday, July 5 from Group Captain Manish Kumar.

Air Commodore Hrushikesh Jagannath was commissioned in the flying branch of the Indian Air Force in 1995 and he is a Qualified Flying Instructor. The Air officer is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College and College of Defence Management. During his career span, the Air officer has tenanted important command and staff appointments.

The Air Commodore was the Chief Operations Officer of a front-line base and commanded a Remotely Piloted Aircraft Squadron. The officer was Head of the Training Team of Weapon Systems School before assuming the present appointment. For his meritorious service he was awarded with Vayu Sena Medal by the President of India.

On the occasion, the Air Officer Commanding exhorted all personnel to keep the mission statement of the IAF foremost in their minds and work towards it in consonance with the motto of the IAF to “Touch the Sky with Glory”.