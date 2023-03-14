Air hostess pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru

By IANS Published Date - 10:16 AM, Tue - 14 March 23

Photo: IANS

Bengaluru: The case of the suspicious death of an air hostess in Bengaluru has taken a twist with the investigation revealing that her boyfriend pushed her to death as she warned him of legal action for not marrying her, police sources said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on March 11. According to the police, both met through a dating app and fell in love. “For the last three months, the deceased Archana was forcing her boyfriend Adesh to marry her. But, the accused did not show any interest and postponed it by giving various reasons,” police said.

The deceased air hostess, who came to Bengaluru from Dubai, had tough talks with him on marriage. She had told him about her family looking out for alliances. This had led to arguments between them and the victim, Archana had warned him of initiating legal action against him.

The police investigations have shown that the accused Adesh, enraged by this, allegedly pushed her off from his apartment and killed her.

Police said that after killing her, the accused had called the victim’s father and maintained that his daughter fell off from the building in an inebriated state. He had also dialed police and informed them about the incident.

The police have arrested the accused following a complaint by the parents of the deceased air hostess. They suspected the role of the accused boyfriend and even charged that he had pushed her off from the building.

The incident of the air hostess, who flew down to Bengaluru to meet her male friend suspiciously jumping to death from the apartment was reported on March 11 (Saturday) in Bengaluru.

The incident had taken place in the premises of the Renuka Residency in Koramangala locality on Friday midnight.

Archana, 28, hailed from Himachal Pradesh and worked for a reputed airline company. The accused, Adesh is from Kerala and works in Bengaluru.