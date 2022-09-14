Air India Express emanates smoke at Muscat airport before take off

By IANS Published: Updated On - 05:31 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

The plane was carrying 145 passengers, including four infants, the officials said, adding that all of them were safe and no injuries have been reported.

New Delhi: An Air India Express flight B737 IX-442 MCT-COK (Muscat-Cochin) VT-AXZ witnessed smoke and fire in its engine number two at Muscat airport on Wednesday.

“A DGCA official said that during taxiing for takeoff, the engine number two experienced smoke and fire. Appropriate Checklist was completed after the incident. Slides were deployed and all passengers and Crew were evacuated on taxiway and all of them were safe and no injuries reported,” said the official, adding that passengers have been transported to the terminal building.

As per local reports, there was scare among the passengers after the smoke was detected in the engine of the plane.

The official said that another relief flight will be organised for the passengers. The aircraft was currently parked on the taxiway and further probe was on.

Watch

#Video from Tarmac of #Muscat airport shows smoke emitting from engine 2 of #airindia Express flight IX442 that was to fly to #cochin #kerala All (141pax and 6 crew) evacuated safely, relief flight to be arranged #Aircraft #flight #oman Tracking data shows takeoff aborted pic.twitter.com/YuKWQjPcUA — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) September 14, 2022